Twins' Ryan Kreidler: Shows speed in win

Kreidler went 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, one RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-8 win over the Athletics.

Kreidler hasn't been a regular source of speed this season, but that may be changing. He's logged all three of his steals over the last two games, and he's also up to three triples on the year. Kreidler had gone 13 games without a multi-hit effort prior to Sunday, batting just .114 (4-for-35) in that span, but he has a path to a near-everyday role since Tristan Gray was optioned out Monday. Overall, Kreidler is batting .244 with a .720 OPS, five home runs, 25 RBI and 24 runs scored across 62 contests this season.