Twins' Ryan Kreidler: Moving into utility role

Kreidler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Kreidler will hit the bench for the third time in five games and looks as though he'll have to settle for more of a part-time utility role after the Twins promoted shortstop prospect Kaelen Culpepper from Triple-A St. Paul on Aug. 7. Though he had been swinging a hot bat earlier in the season for Minnesota, Kreidler has fallen back to earth in the second half, slashing just .178/.200/.260 with a 25.3 percent strikeout rate in 25 games since the All-Star break.