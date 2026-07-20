Twins' Ryan Kreidler: Taking over at shortstop

Kreidler will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Monday's game in Cleveland.

The Twins will include Kreidler in the starting nine for the third game in a row, and he looks poised to operate as the team's everyday shortstop for the time being after Tristan Gray was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday. Kreidler maintains a respectable .738 OPS over 151 plate appearances on the season, but he's slashing just .162/.205/.189 with zero home runs or stolen bases, four runs and one RBI while striking out at a 28.2 percent clip over 12 games thus far in July.