Kreidler (finger) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland on Wednesday and has gone 0-for-6 with one walk and four strikeouts through his first two games.
Kreidler has been on Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list since early April while recovering from surgery to repair a fractured right index finger. Once he regains his timing at the plate during the rehab assignment, Kreidler should settle back into an everyday role in the Toledo infield.
