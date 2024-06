The Tigers recalled Kreidler from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kreidler has missed a large chunk of the minor-league season with a fractured finger, but he had recently rejoined the roster at Toledo, where he's gone 4-for-25 at the plate in nine games. He's starting at shortstop Tuesday versus the Nationals and is expected to form the short side of a platoon at the position while Javier Baez (back) is out, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.