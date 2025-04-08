Kreidler is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

Kreidler will give way to Riley Greene in center field after starting in each of the Tigers' last three contests. Though he could have a fairly clear pathway to playing time in the outfield until Detroit gets one of Wenceel Perez (back), Matt Vierling (shoulder) or Parker Meadows (arm) back from the injured list, Kreidler has done little to warrant much attention in fantasy circles. He enters Tuesday's contest with a .136 average, three runs, one stolen base and no RBI in nine games and has struck out in 12 of his 25 plate appearances.