The Tigers placed Miller on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to May 12, with right ulnar nerve inflammation.
It's unclear how long this might have been an issue for Miller, but it could help explain his struggles lately in allowing five runs over his last three innings. Miller will be eligible to return later this month but it's uncertain as to whether he will be ready by that time.
