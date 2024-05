Miller (elbow) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Miller required a hydrodissection procedure to combat right ulnar nerve inflammation and says he's now "feeling a lot better." The reliever threw his third bullpen session since landing on the injured list on Sunday and is now ready to test things out in games. Miller shouldn't need too many rehab appearances before being activated.