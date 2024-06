The Tigers reinstated Miller (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Miller has been sidelined since May 13 due to right ulnar nerve inflammation in his right elbow. He threw 2.1 scoreless frames while striking out three batters and walking one during his two-game rehab assignment, though the 33-year-old right-hander has not been nearly as effective this season as he was in 2023, posting a 4.41 ERA through 16.1 innings. Mason Englert was optioned to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.