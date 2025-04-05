Miller retired all three batters faced in a scoreless seventh inning to earn a hold in Friday's 6-4 win over the Nationals.

Miller logged his first hold of the season. He entered after the Diamondbacks took a two-run lead in the top of the seventh as part of the late-game crew, including A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez for the save. This was Miller's first high-leverage outing and might not be the last given how well he's performed. Over five innings, the right-hander has yet to allow a run or hit while striking out five with one walk.