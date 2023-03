Wingenter will be on the Tigers' 26-man roster to begin the season, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Wingenter will see his first big-league action since 2019, when he posted a 5.65 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 51 innings for the Padres. The Tigers don't boast much bullpen talent, so Wingenter could work his way into some high-leverage opportunities.