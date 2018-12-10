Ross signed a one-year, $5.75 million contract with the Tigers on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Ross threw 149.2 innings last year with the Padres and Cardinals, recording a respectable 4.15 ERA and striking out 19.2 percent of batters while walking 9.8 percent. The Tigers would love Ross to get back close to the form that saw him post three straight seasons with an ERA below 3.30 from 2013 to 2015 before Thoracic Outlet Syndrome derailed his career, though he'll be a useful piece if he can simply be a healthy innings eater as the team navigates through a rebuild.

