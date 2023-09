Vest allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Vest extended his scoreless streak to 8.2 innings with this effort, which came after Alex Lange blew a save chance in the ninth inning. This was Vest's first save of the season and the second of his career. He's added 10 holds, a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB through 42 innings this season, operating in a somewhat high-leverage setup role at times.