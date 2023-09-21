Vest allowed a hit and struck out two over 1.2 innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

Regular closer Alex Lange blew a save Tuesday and had pitched three of the last four days, while Vest was fresher. Vest threw 23 pitches (15 strikes) to get the last five outs of this contest for his second save this season. He's added 10 holds and two blown saves, and he's on an 11.2-inning scoreless streak. For the year, Vest has a 2.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 52:13 K:BB across 45 innings.