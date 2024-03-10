Vest logged a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, lowering his spring ERA to 4.91.

Vest allowed two runs while retiring just two batters in his second spring appearance back on Feb. 29, but he's otherwise logged three scoreless outings with four strikeouts. The righty was a strong asset for the Tigers in 2023, recording a 2.98 ERA and 56 strikeouts across 48.1 innings of relief. Vest should once again work in a high-leverage role in front of closer Alex Lange, and he's a candidate for save chances if Lange struggles, though Jason Foley and Shelby Miller would also likely be in the mix.