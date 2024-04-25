Vest (1-1) allowed three runs on three hits across an inning of work to take the loss Wednesday against the Rays. He struck out one.

Vest has been mostly good so far this season, though his ERA climbed from 1.64 to 3.75 with this clunker. The righty turned in a 2.98 ERA across 48 games last year, so this poor performance will likely just be a blip on the radar. Vest should remain locked into a high-leverage setup role for the Tigers, but his fantasy value is somewhat limited because he's not seeing save opportunities at the moment.