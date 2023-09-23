Vest (2-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits while retiring just a single batter to take the loss Friday against the Athletics.

Starter Sawyer Gipson-Long allowed just one run across five innings, but Vest couldn't keep it up in the sixth, and he ended up taking his first loss of the year out of the bullpen. Part of the damage was a home run by Brent Rooker, which was just the third long ball allowed by Vest this season across 45.1 innings. The righty has been solid overall with a 3.18 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, and he should get a few more opportunities to pitch before the schedule wraps up.