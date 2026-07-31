Tigers' Will Vest: Done for 2026

Vest underwent elbow surgery Wednesday and will also undergo hip surgery, which will result in the 31-year-old reliever missing the rest of the 2026 season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Vest was placed on the 15-day injured list July 1 with what was initially diagnosed as right elbow inflammation. However, further tests revealed a stress fracture in the right elbow that required surgery, and with a hip procedure on tap, the veteran reliever will be sidelined for the rest of the 2026 campaign. Vest will end his season with a 6.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, seven holds, two saves (in seven chances) and a 27:10 K:BB across 26.2 innings.