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Tigers' Will Vest: Picks up win in relief Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vest (3-4) allowed an unearned run in an inning of work to record the win in Sunday's 5-4, 10-inning victory over the White Sox.

Vest was tasked with working the top of the 10th inning, and he allowed the automatic runner on second to score on a couple of long fly ball outs but otherwise shut the door. The veteran reliever then earned the win when the Tigers answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. After allowing five runs in an appearance back on May 26, Vest has been pretty good, posting a 2.16 ERA across 8.1 innings, and he's now down to a 5.92 ERA for the season following a rough patch earlier in the year.

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