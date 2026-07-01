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Tigers' Will Vest: Shelved by elbow inflammation

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Tigers placed Vest on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with posterior right elbow inflammation.

Vest was touched up for three runs (two earned) in an inning of work in his last appearance Saturday against the Astros, and it seems he came out of that outing with a sore elbow. He will be eligible for activation at the start of the second half, but with the nature of the injury it's possible Vest needs more time. Vest has logged two saves for Detroit this season, posting a 6.08 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 26.2 frames in the process.

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