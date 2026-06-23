Tigers' Will Vest: Secures save Monday

Vest logged 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts to record the save in Monday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

Vest retired the last four New York hitters of the game on only 12 pitches to secure his second save of the season. Regular closer Kenley Jansen didn't pitch Sunday but did see action on Friday and Saturday, so presumably the team wanted to give the veteran some extra rest after he recently came off the injured list. That opened the door for Vest, though he should slot in as Detroit's top setup option on days when Jansen pitches. Vest has been solid in June with a 2.00 ERA and seven strikeouts across 8.2 innings in eight appearances.