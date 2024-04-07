Vest has logged 4.1 scoreless innings across four appearances to start the season. He's struck out four.

The veteran righty has picked up where he left off last season. Vest recorded a 2.98 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 48.1 innings in 2023, while striking out 56. It looks like he'll once again post good ratios with a decent amount of strikeouts if he keeps up his current form. Vest could also see some save opportunities in a fluid Detroit bullpen, though he's likely behind Alex Lange, Jason Foley and Shelby Miller in the pecking order.