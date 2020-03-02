Play

Koehler announced his retirement on his personal Twitter feed Monday.

Koehler had last appeared in the majors in 2017 due to a right shoulder injury that bothered him over the past two seasons. The right-hander had been working in the Pirates' camp during spring training, but he'll opt to hang up his cleats rather than continuing to compete for a spot on a major-league pitching staff. Koehler finishes his career with a 4.39 ERA, 604 strikeouts and 36 wins over six seasons in the majors with the Marlins and Blue Jays.

