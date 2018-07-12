Koehler (shoulder) has been throwing bullpen sessions and is scheduled to face hitters in the upcoming days, but hasn't been progressing in his recovery as quickly as the Dodgers hoped, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. "The curveball has been good, the fastball velocity has been good," manager Dave Roberts said of Koehler. "As I understand it, when he throws a 'pen, to kind of recover and be able to bounce back and do the same thing again [is a problem]."

Fortunately for Koehler, it doesn't sound like a physical issue is stunting his recovery from the sprained shoulder capsule, but the right-hander is struggling with his stamina between throwing sessions. That may simply be a byproduct of Koehler's extended stay on the shelf, as he was first diagnosed with the injury early in Cactus League play back in March and was idle for nearly two months before beginning a throwing program. Once Koehler demonstrates enough progress to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, he'll likely require several appearances at multiple affiliates before the Dodgers bring him back from the 60-day disabled list. Don't expect him to pitch for the big club until August at the earliest.