Koehler was placed on Double-A Altoona's 7-day injured list Aug. 18 due to a right shoulder strain, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Koehler will be shut down for the season after experiencing yet another setback with his surgically repaired throwing shoulder. After undergoing the procedure last July, Koehler didn't pitch in affiliated ball for a full year before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League earlier this month. He ultimately made just four appearances before the shoulder acted up again, resulting in a second consecutive lost season for the righty reliever. Given that he'll enter his age-34 season in 2020 with significant health concerns, the odds are against Koehler resurfacing in the big leagues again.