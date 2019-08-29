Pirates' Tom Koehler: Bothered by shoulder again
Koehler was placed on Double-A Altoona's 7-day injured list Aug. 18 due to a right shoulder strain, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Koehler will be shut down for the season after experiencing yet another setback with his surgically repaired throwing shoulder. After undergoing the procedure last July, Koehler didn't pitch in affiliated ball for a full year before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League earlier this month. He ultimately made just four appearances before the shoulder acted up again, resulting in a second consecutive lost season for the righty reliever. Given that he'll enter his age-34 season in 2020 with significant health concerns, the odds are against Koehler resurfacing in the big leagues again.
More News
-
Pirates' Tom Koehler: Assigned to Double-A•
-
Pirates' Tom Koehler: Makes 2019 debut in affiliated ball•
-
Pirates' Tom Koehler: Lands MiLB deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery•
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Not progressing as hoped•
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Return pushed back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...