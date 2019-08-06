Pirates' Tom Koehler: Makes 2019 debut in affiliated ball
Koehler (shoulder) made a rehab appearance Tuesday for the Pirates' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, retiring two of the batters he faced and yielding two runs on two hits.
Koehler didn't look particularly good in the outing, but he was likely just elated to be back on the mound after having not logged any competitive action since spring training in 2018. Considering that he posted a 6.69 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 72.2 innings during his last MLB season in 2017 and is now on the comeback trail following a lengthy shutdown due to shoulder surgery, the 33-year-old will face an uphill battle to make it back to the majors.
More News
-
Pirates' Tom Koehler: Lands MiLB deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery•
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Not progressing as hoped•
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Return pushed back•
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Targeting pre-ASG return•
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Throwing from 75 feet•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...