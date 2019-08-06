Koehler (shoulder) made a rehab appearance Tuesday for the Pirates' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, retiring two of the batters he faced and yielding two runs on two hits.

Koehler didn't look particularly good in the outing, but he was likely just elated to be back on the mound after having not logged any competitive action since spring training in 2018. Considering that he posted a 6.69 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 72.2 innings during his last MLB season in 2017 and is now on the comeback trail following a lengthy shutdown due to shoulder surgery, the 33-year-old will face an uphill battle to make it back to the majors.