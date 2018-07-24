Koehler underwent season-ending shoulder surgery Tuesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Koehler won't end up throwing a single pitch for the Dodgers this season. His contract lasts just one year, so his status next season is up in the air. At that point, he'll be a 32-year-old who recorded a 6.69 ERA in 2017 and who didn't pitch at all in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories