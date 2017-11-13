Mejia allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out two batters Thursday in his Dominican Winter League debut, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mejia didn't pitch well during his first start of the Dominican Winter League, although he's likely shaking some of the rust off. The 24-year-old posted a 4.50 ERA in 2017 for the Twins over 98 innings pitched, and earned a spot in Minnesota's starting rotation. The good news is that Mejia is still very young and has plenty of time to improve. He'll look to have a better outing in his second start of winter league play.