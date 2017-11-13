Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Lasts two innings
Mejia allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out two batters Thursday in his Dominican Winter League debut, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Mejia didn't pitch well during his first start of the Dominican Winter League, although he's likely shaking some of the rust off. The 24-year-old posted a 4.50 ERA in 2017 for the Twins over 98 innings pitched, and earned a spot in Minnesota's starting rotation. The good news is that Mejia is still very young and has plenty of time to improve. He'll look to have a better outing in his second start of winter league play.
More News
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Can't escape fourth inning Wednesday•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Exits early again Thursday•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Lasts just three frames against Jays•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Activated from DL, starting Saturday•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Tabbed with Saturday's start•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Could join rotation Thursday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...