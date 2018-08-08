Mejia (wrist strain) does not have an MRI planned, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mejia described the injury that forced him from Tuesday's start against the Indians as "a stinging effect in the lower left forearm closer to the wrist that kind of radiated up through the elbow," according to manager Paul Molitor. He tossed five one-hit innings on only 68 pitches prior to exiting with what was labeled as a wrist strain. The fact he isn't scheduled for an MRI makes it seem like Mejia has a shot to make his next scheduled start Sunday, although we should learn more in the coming days.