Kirilloff (wrist) played four innings at first base Saturday and went 0-for-2 in a minor league game, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kirilloff continues to make progress as he ramps up following surgery last August to shorten the ulnar bone in his right wrist and clean up scar tissue. His return to game action is a significant step and gives hope he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. Kirilloff has a minor-league option remaining, so the Twins could have him report to Triple-A St. Paul to begin the season in order to continue his ramp-up process rather than stashing him on the injured list if he needs more time.