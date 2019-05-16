Minnesota is likely to call up Adams from Triple-A Rochester before Thursday's game against Seattle, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins will need to add him to the 40-man roster to make the move. Adams has a 4.50 ERA at Triple-A but a 3.32 FIP and 14.0 K/9 in 18 innings. The 32-year old journeyman is likely to work in long relief and may not be in the majors for too long as the Twins continue to shuffle their bullpen.