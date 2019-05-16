Twins' Austin Adams: Likely to be called up
Minnesota is likely to call up Adams from Triple-A Rochester before Thursday's game against Seattle, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Twins will need to add him to the 40-man roster to make the move. Adams has a 4.50 ERA at Triple-A but a 3.32 FIP and 14.0 K/9 in 18 innings. The 32-year old journeyman is likely to work in long relief and may not be in the majors for too long as the Twins continue to shuffle their bullpen.
More News
-
Twins' Austin Adams: Signs minor-league deal with Twins•
-
Angels' Austin Adams: Doesn't make Opening Day roster•
-
Angels' Austin Adams: Acquired by Angels•
-
Indians' Austin Adams: Designated for assignment•
-
Indians' Austin Adams: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Indians' Austin Adams: Optioned to Triple-A Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...