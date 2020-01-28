Twins' Austin Adams: Signs minors deal with Minnesota
Adams returned to the Twins as a non-roster invitee Tuesday.
Adams struggled in his 16.2 innings for the Tigers last season, recording a 7.02 ERA and 13 walks. Prior to being claimed off waivers by Detroit in May, the 33-year-old pitched 18 innings for Triple-A Rochester within the Twins' organization, posting a more modest 4.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and a 28:6 K:BB. The veteran right-hander will have an opportunity to impress the big-league coaching staff this spring, but will likely return to the minors given the amount of experienced arms that make up the Minnesota bullpen.
