Twins' Austin Adams: Contract selected
Adams had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.
As expected, Adams will join the big-league bullpen ahead of Thursday's series opener in Seattle. Addison Reed (thumb) was designated for assignment to free up a spot on the 40-man for the veteran right-hander, who compiled a 4.50 ERA and 14.0 K/9 in 18 innings at Triple-A before earning the promotion.
