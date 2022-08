Davis was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Davis hasn't been particularly effective over the last two months, posting a 9.00 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in 25 innings over 22 appearances since the start of July. Since he doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, Davis will join the big club rather than Triple-A St. Paul, though the Twins may wait until the roster expands Thursday before officially activating him.