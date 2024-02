Davis signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday.

The lefty reliever had a 2023 season to forget, posting an 11.22 ERA and 34:38 K:BB over 25.2 innings at Triple-A Sugar Land in the Astros organization. Slated to turn 31 on Saturday, Davis holds a career 5.61 ERA and 159:73 K:BB across 144.1 frames cover parts of five seasons at the major-league level.