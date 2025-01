The Padres re-signed Davis to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Davis, who turns 32 in February, made seven appearances for San Diego in 2024, allowing eight runs (seven earned) over seven innings of work. The lefty reliever will try to win a spot in the Padres' bullpen but is likelier to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A El Paso.