The Padres selected Davis' contract from Triple-A El Paso on Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Davis had been serving as the closer at El Paso, where he posted a 3.10 ERA and 37:16 K:BB over 29 innings. The left-hander has made 136 appearances over parts of five seasons in the majors, but this will be his first stint in the big leagues since 2022. It's not yet clear what the Padres' corresponding roster move will be.