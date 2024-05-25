Ober (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over five innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over Texas.

Ober coughed up a two-run shot to Corey Seager in the first inning but settled in for a solid outing. Despite striking out just five batters, Ober forced a season-high 16 whiffs, including seven with the changeup. He's generated at least 12 swinging strikes in six of his last seven starts. He owns a 4.33 ERA through 10 starts and a 3.02 ERA over his last nine. Ober's next outing is expected to be at home against the Royals.