Ober (5-3) took the loss Wednesday versus the Royals, allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out four and walking none over five innings.

Ober gave up hard contact -- Nelson Velazquez hit two home runs and Salvador Perez added a solo shot and an RBI double. This was the first time since his disastrous season debut that Ober allowed multiple homers, though he has yielded seven long balls over his last six starts. He's at a 4.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 58:12 K:BB through 57 innings over 11 starts this season. Ober's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Yankees.