Ober (4-1) earned the win after he pitched 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out 10 batters in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Toronto.

Ober was nearly perfect Sunday, allowing just a single to Vladimir Guerrero in the bottom of the fourth inning, while his 10 punchouts were a season high. The right-hander has now recorded four quality starts over eight outings this season and since allowing eight runs against the Royals in his season debut, Ober has produced a 2.16 ERA with 44 strikeouts over 41.2 innings in his last seven starts. He'll look to keep it going when he returns to the mound for his next projected start Saturday in Cleveland.