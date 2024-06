Ober (5-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits, including a home run, and four walks over five innings against the Yankees. He struck out two.

Ober wasn't sharp as he needed to be at the top of his game against a Yankees lineup that is on a roll. However, it has continued his recent struggles as he has a 7.58 ERA with just a 15:8 K:BB ratio in his last 19 innings. He hasn't thrown more than five innings in any of his last four starts.