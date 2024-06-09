Ober escaped with a no-decision Sunday against Pittsburgh, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings.

Ober did not allow a home run for the first time since May 12 but his recent struggles continued. The right-hander yielded three extra-base hits Sunday and has now given up multiple earned runs for the fifth consecutive start. During that span, the 28-year-old has limped to a 7.61 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP in 23.2 innings. Ober will look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for next weekend versus Oakland.