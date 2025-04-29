Ober (3-1) earned the win Monday at Cleveland, allowing one run on eight hits and one walk over 7.2 innings. He struck out two.

Despite generating a paltry six whiffs, Ober secured his third consecutive win in his longest outing of the season. The Minnesota right-hander scattered seven singles and a double, with the only blemish on his line coming via a Jhonkensy Noel RBI-single in the fifth. Through 32.2 innings, Ober sports a 4.13 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB. He is currently slated to make his next start at Boston.