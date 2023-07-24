The Twins are expected to place Buxton on the paternity list prior to Monday's game against the Mariners, Ted Schwerzler of TwinsDaily.com reports.

The team has yet to confirm any transaction related to Buxton, but outfielder Trevor Larnach was pulled early Sunday in Triple-A St. Paul's 3-1 loss to Omaha for non-injury-related reasons and looks poised to get called up as a replacement for the Twins' top designated hitter. Assuming Buxton spends the maximum three days on the paternity list, he'll miss the entirety of the team's home series versus Seattle before rejoining the big club ahead of its three-game set in Kansas City this weekend.