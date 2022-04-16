Buxton (knee) isn't dealing with any structural damage but will likely be forced to miss about a week, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Buxton exited Friday's win over the Red Sox with a sore right knee, and he underwent an MRI that didn't reveal anything too concerning. Per Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Twins don't plan to place Buxton on the injured list, so they seem to be optimistic that he'll be back in action sooner rather than later. Nick Gordon is starting in center field Saturday against Boston, while Gilberto Celestino should also see additional playing time while Buxton is sidelined.