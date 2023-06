Buxton was lifted from Thursday's game against Cleveland after getting hit in the ribs by a pitch, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton had been playing at less than 100 percent due to lingering knee problems, and now Buxton could be facing another injury to his ribs. The team will take a look at him and provide an update on how serious his injury is, but Buxton should be considered day-to-day for the time being.