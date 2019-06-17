Twins' Byron Buxton: Still out Monday

Buxton (wrist) is not in the lineup Monday against the Red Sox, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Buxton will remain on the bench for a third straight game as he continues to nurse a wrist injury he picked up after getting hit by a pitch Friday. Max Kepler is once again covering center field in his stead, with Marwin Gonzalez starting in right.

More News
Our Latest Stories