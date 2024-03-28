The Twins placed Thielbar (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Thielbar is one of six Twins relievers will begin the season on the injured list. He's eligible for activation April 9, but since he didn't pitch in any Grapefruit League games while recovering from the left hamstring strain, Thielbar may need more than the minimum 15 days to complete his recovery from the injury before being ready to join Minnesota.