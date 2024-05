Correa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Correa extended Minnesota's lead to 2-0 with two outs in the sixth inning with a solo shot off Jake Irvin, his fourth of the year and second in three days. The 29-year-old Correa has a hit in five straight games, going 5-for-17 with a 1.133 OPS in that span. He's now slashing .268/.362/.455 on the season with 13 RBI and 18 runs scored through 130 plate appearances.