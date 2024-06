Correa went 3-for-5 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Pirates.

Correa plated two on a 10th-inning single, scoring later in the frame to cap off a seven-run inning for the Twins. The 29-year-old notched his third multi-hit over his past four games, reaching base four times in Sunday's win. Correa owns a solid .265/.335/.441 slash line, but he has provided limited power with just five home runs and 26 RBI in 47 games played.